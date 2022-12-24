At the end of last month when we gathered outside the Town Hall in Tavistock for the switching on of the Trees of Light. We counted down but it seemed that the power supply wasn’t working properly and, come the moment, only one of the trees lit up – and then it went off! After a few moments two came on and promptly went off again. At that moment I was glad that I hadn’t decided to start with those words from John’s Gospel, ‘the light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has never overcome it’! Thankfully, it all settled down