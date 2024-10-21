A Tavistock charity supporting those in need and alone at Christmas is looking for volunteers to help distribute festive food and treats to doorsteps while a separate community lunch is also served up.
TaviHelps plans to deliver free Christmas Day lunches, a Boxing Day box and a small present direct to deserving households - volunteers to deliver festive spirit and to book and make nominations for needy householders are sought now.
The charity’s volunteers will also provide 40 people a traditional two-course Christmas lunch at the United Reformed Church (URC), prepared again by local chef Buster Brown. Guests will be welcomed at 11.45am. Lunch will be served at 12.30pm, followed by music and fun, until around 2.30pm.
TaviHelps organiser Judy Hirst said: “It’s wonderful news that Buster is able to help us once more. Everyone who came to the URC two years ago still remembers the superb food that he prepared.”
Anyone who is on their own on Christmas Day and would like to join the happy band at the United Reformed Church, is asked to book ahead by contacting Judy by email at [email protected] or by phone on 07894 538131.
Meanwhile, for the fifth year running, TaviHelps volunteers are swinging into action to bring Christmas to the homes of people who need some cheer during the festive season. These treats also need to be booked as they are limited..
Organiser Graham Parker said: “Once more, the wonderful people of Tavistock are rallying round to help people who need support at this potentially stressful time.
“For most people, Christmas is a time of joy, laughter and happy times spent with friends and family. For far too many, however, it is a time of loneliness, unhappiness and frustration at, for no fault of their own, being unable to afford to celebrate. For over 250 people in Tavistock and the surrounding area, Christmas Treats and the Christmas Day lunch gives a reason to smile and be merry and to realise that their neighbours and friends really do care.
“Last year alone we delivered 200 Treats - a Christmas dinner with all of the trimmings, a small gift and a traditional Boxing Day box of sweets and savouries.”Graham said: “Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and volunteers, there will be no charge for these Treats, but we can only provide a limited number, so we will need to work on the basis of first come, first served. It is important for people to book as soon as possible.”
On Christmas Eve, the food and treats will be delivered to Tavistock and Whitchurch and further afield, to Mary Tavy, Princetown, Sampford Spiney, Horrabridge, Bere Alston, Gulworthy and Lamerton.
Once again, Julie Credicott, of Blue Skies Catering in Tavistock, is central to the operation. She will prepare a cooked and chilled Christmas lunch for reheating on Christmas Eve for delivery and is central to the operation. Julie said: “Many people will go without a traditional Christmas dinner this year and it’s my real pleasure to help TaviHelps once again this Christmas.”
Previous recipients praised Christmas treat project: Marilyn said: “What a fantastic thing to do. It makes life so much easier for many in our community.”
Another pleased resident said: “This is amazing! Thank you so much from me ... and the dog as well of course.”
While another added: “Thank you so much for helping us. We would have been lost without you and your wonderful team this Christmas.”
To volunteer to help with delivering, fundraising or packing and donating presents please contact [email protected] or ring Graham on 07545 075942. To nominate a person or family to receive a Christmas please also contact Graham.