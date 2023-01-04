Interest was boosted when the lights featured on BBC TV regional news programme Spotlight. ‘For a few days after that it was extremely busy,’ said Irene. ‘There were 50 to 60 people in the garden at any one time. After Christmas it was what I would call a steady trickle. We had several people put cards through our letterbox, thanking us for letting them come into our garden. This is the third year we have put the lights up. This year we thought we would put them up for a charity and that is what we did. Now it is just a case of getting them down!’