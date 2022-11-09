Christmas dinner in a box appeal

Sunday 20th November 2022 2:30 pm
christmas dinner
Cornwall Christmas box appeal is in need of donations to feed families in Cornwall this Christmas. (Unsplash - Phil Hearing )

DARREN’s Cars will be a drop off point for the Cornwall Christmas box appeal.

The Christmas box appeal is looking for food donations to feed families across Cornwall this Christmas. The Tamar Valley drop-off point is Darren’s Cars at Unit 1 Rylands Garage, St Ann’s Chapel, Gunnislake PL18 9HW which will be open between 9am-5pm. If you wish to drop off a box at the weekend it is advised to ring ahead first on 01579 556141.

Boxes need to be at the Darren’s Cars collection point by December 9.

For a full list of items to include in the box or for more information, visit: https://cornwallchristmasbox.co.uk/

