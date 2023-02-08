‘For me, the most memorable part of the first flight was the aerobatics; to loop the loop, do barrel rolls and stall turns, each of which you were invited to attempt on your own! You experienced an adrenaline rush and the G-force pushing against you. Returning to school in the minibus, I remember one cadet thanking me and saying “That was the best day of my life!” It is comments like that which made it all worthwhile.’