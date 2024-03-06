The concert showcases the wealth of musical talent in the South West. The composers themselves will be among the audience. Here is a flavour of the music to be performed. Requiem for Peace by Tavistock composer Andrew Wilson, was commissioned by the choir for a concert at St Andrew’s, Plymouth, to commemorate the centenary of the Armistice in November 2018. It’s a substantial work, which reflects the tragedy of war, with martial percussion and a reference to the sunset bugle call. Andrew said: “When I was approached by the SWCC with a view to composing a major work to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, I feverishly set to work straightaway, as the commission germinated the seed of an idea that had been in my mind for some time.