A small chimney fire occurred at the Cornish Inn pub in Gunnislake yesterday evening.
Pumping appliances (two vehicles) from Callington Fire Station and Tavistock Fire Station responded to this incident. On arrival, a complex chimney fire was discovered and a further request was made for an Aerial Ladder Platform to attend which came from Crownhill Fire Station. Firefighters used a hose reel jet, thermal imaging camera, 135 ladder, and roof ladder to extinguish the fire.
Manager of the Cornish Inn Chris said: 'We evacuated the pub immediately. I have been in the hospitality industry for 30 years and customer safety is our first priority. We only had a few customers in at the time. Thank you to Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue and Cornwall Fire Service - they're amazing people. We'd like to reassure customers that we are now open as normal.'