A skipping world champion has inspired youngsters and teachers at a Tavistock school.
Pete Thompson, the self-styled Skipping Ninja and cross-over skipping world champion, gave a demonstration of his lightning-fast footwork in front of the whole school in morning assembly.
Pete enthralled his young audience with his skills accompanied by loud thumping heavy-beat music and a colourful light display backed by his dramatic orange-on-black Ninja graphics. Among his four current world records are those for the most skips in 30 seconds and 60 seconds and the most uninterrupted skips.
His thrilling demonstration illustrated how anyone can have fun with physical exercise to make them feel good about themselves.
Pete told the transfixed children: “I have more confidence skipping. I have more power - more ninja power. I think more positively about myself when I skip. Skipping makes me feel stronger and give me more energy.”
He brought Francesca to the front of the assembly because she told him she was very confident about skipping and encouraged her to show the children her best skipping and taught her how to cross-over skip.
He awarded her one of his Skipping Ninja headbands after all the other children cheered and clapped her - an extra unexpected treat on her eleventh birthday.
Pete said: “It’s not just about medals and world records for me - it’s how we all feel after exercise.”
Pete said: “I took up skipping when I was struggling with depression and anxiety. Skipping helped me focus. It improved the way I think and makes me feel the best as I improved.”
School PE teacher Imogen Syrett said: “The Skipping Ninja is here to inspire the children in skipping, because we’re reintroducing skipping to the school through the curriculum.
“It's brilliant to see how engaged the children have been. The Skipping Ninja has been fantastic with them.
“It’s a fun way of exercising and can be part of a healthy way of life, but also a game or fun sport. We’re also going to set aside a part of the outdoor grounds for skipping and make more of skipping on sports day. The Ninja has made a big impact and got the children excited and talking. He’s a sort of superhero and appeals to many of them in a different way to teaching.”
James, in Year Three, enjoyed being a Skipping Ninja for the day: "It was amazing, I nearly mastered cross-overs and I'm going to keep practising. Being a ninja is hard work."
Francesca, 11, said: "I got to join in the show, which was great fun, especially as it's my birthday. His skills are amazing. I think skipping is great as it's quite easy to master and uses your whole body. The Skipping Ninja told us how it helped with his anxiety which was really interesting.”
The visit was funded by the WSA (Whitchurch PTA), and every child was involved in fun activities aimed at boosting their confidence and fitness. The pupil sports ambassadors will help ensure the children use the new skipping area properly.