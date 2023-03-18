Town mayor Cllr Paul Ward said: ‘The mayoress and I had a wonderful time judging the fabulous garlands prepared by local children and displayed in the windows of some of our shops and businesses. It was also a great pleasure to meet some of the children before we started judging. The standard this year was very high which made it very difficult to choose the winners. It was obvious that the children had spent a lot of time preparing their garlands and we would have liked to have awarded prizes to them all. Three garlands particularly stood out for us with one receiving the Mayor’s Special Award this year. I would like to thank all the children and community groups that took part in this event. They did a great job!’