SWEET singing from children held everyone spellbound at St Eustachius Church this afternoon to open the Christmas Tree Festival.
Children from St Peter’s Junior School sang traditional carols including Silent Night and Away in a Manger as well as It is Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas.
They were singing to open this year’s Christmas Tree Festival, which is open until 9pm tonight as part of Dickensian Evening.
The trees can be seen until December 11 between 10am and 4.30pm.
The festival features beautiful trees decorated by Tavistock groups and businesses.