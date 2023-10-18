Mary said: “I picked up on the poppy making idea and ran with it and incorporated it in to the craft group. It’s wonderful how popular it’s been. It’s caught the imagination of so many people. And not just from here, but from all over the country, including from Derby and even from Greece. The poppies tend to be from people who have links with the village and perhaps used to live here. We sewed the first carpet poppies to the net from the back, so, for a long time we didn’t see what it looked like and were really amazed how good it looked the right way round.”