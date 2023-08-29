Those locally with caring responsibilities or looking to embark upon a career as a care professional are invited to attend an informal chat with providers at the Anchorage Centre (TASS) on Tuesday, September 19.
The centre (based on Chapel Street, next to the bus station) will be open from 11am to 3pm on the day for such individuals to speak with care providers about their needs, getting further help with responsibility or how to secure a role in the care industry, helping those in the community and any such training or qualifications sought.
Refreshments will also be available.