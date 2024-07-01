A shop run by Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) has a bright new future after a makeover.
The competition is fierce among the seven high street charity shops in Tavistock and TASS is striving to keep up with a modernisation programme, taking a big step forward this summer.
Having newly offered debit card payments last year, the shop now has new signs on its plate glass windows and new carpets.
Debbie Holland, joint coordinator with Tracey Petts, said: “We now have a card reader for customers. The next phase has been to make the shop stand out more. So many people have said they didn’t know we were here or didn’t know what we were, so we have large lettering on the shop windows, designed and supplied by Tavistock Signs, to make us stand out more.”
She also thanked Tavistock Carpets for free supply and fitting of flooring.