The concert will start at 7:30pm and include works linked either to Shakespeare’s lifetime or to his writing – notably madrigals such as “Now is the month of maying” and “The Silver Swan” and more modern pieces based on Shakespeare’s texts by Rutter and Shearing. The singers will also be joined by lutenist Roxana Gundry and baritone soloist Freddie Crowley who will be singing lute songs by Dowland and Finzi’s “Let us Garlands Bring.”