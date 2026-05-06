A local choir, the Chagford Singers, will perform their latest concert titled “The Shakespeare Connection” on May 16 at Jubilee Hall in Chagford.
The concert will start at 7:30pm and include works linked either to Shakespeare’s lifetime or to his writing – notably madrigals such as “Now is the month of maying” and “The Silver Swan” and more modern pieces based on Shakespeare’s texts by Rutter and Shearing. The singers will also be joined by lutenist Roxana Gundry and baritone soloist Freddie Crowley who will be singing lute songs by Dowland and Finzi’s “Let us Garlands Bring.”
People wishing to attend can find more information online at ticketsource.co.uk/chagfordsingers or from Sally’s Newsagent in Chagford.
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