Okey Music Day is set to return on July 19 this year, promising a range of musical genres for all music lovers, no matter their taste.
Five stages - one at each venue - will be set up this year at The Plume of Feathers, The Fountain Inn, The King's Arms, The London Inn and Charter Hall, all within walking distance of the town centre.
The line-up includes bands 3 Daft Monkeys Duo, Get Wicked!, Exeter Jazz Orchestra, Dartmoor Pixie Band and many more scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening.
The event is funded by donations and sponsorship from local organisations, businesses and individuals with the aim of supporting local venues and improving residents’ social and mental wellbeing.
For more information, visit: okeymusicday.co.uk.
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