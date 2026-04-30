About 400 young people will take part in the Jubilee Challenge for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Participants, either as a team or individually, will complete a day-long trek of up to 15 miles, accompanied by an Officer Cadet from the Exeter University Officer Training Corps. The Dartmoor Granite Challenge is also available to SEND participants who are capable of an overnight camp but would find the main Ten Tors challenge inaccessible.