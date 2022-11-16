The morning made a profit of £518.61 from stalls, including cakes, cards and Christmas ornaments, and a raffle. A large number of local businesses donated prizes or vouchers, for which the branch expressed their thanks.
In addition, the Plymouth RNLI shop had a stall with calendars and cards, which took a further £196.60.
During the event, Clive Pattison was presented with a certificate of thanks to mark his Wacky Race fundraising earlier in the year, which raised £1,500 for the RNLI.
Branch secretary Ann Parsons was also presented with a Volunteer Long Service Award by Ellie Walker, area community manager, marking 40 years of volunteering for the charity.
Pictured above: Clive Pattison, right, is presented with his RNLI Certificate of Thanks for his fundraising event - which raised £1,500 – by branch secretary Ann Parsons. Left is branch chair Daniel Leonard-Williams.
RIGHT: Ann’s long service award.