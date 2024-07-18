Celebrating 15 years of Tamar Valley Walks for Health

TAMAR VALLEY National Landscape is celebrating 15 years since the first ‘Walking for Health’ walk took place.
The walks offer gentle exercise and company for people who are recovering from illness or surgery, or who just want a gentle way to keep fit.
In July 2009, a small group took part in the very first walk in the Tamar Valley.
Fast forward 15 years, and Tamar Valley National Landscape now offer walks three times a week.
Last week around 30 attendees set out on a two-hour stroll around Kit Hill.
Dave Readman, former walk coordinator, and Dave Olver, current walk leader, said: “There was definitely a need for this king of walking group.”
“Social isolation was recognised within parts of the Tamar Valley, and the NHS advised regular and gentle outdoor exercise for people who were recovering from certain conditions or looking to prevent some illnesses.”
“The walks were, and continue to be, free of charge, with no commitment to sign up or book in advance,” they continued.
“The simplicity of meeting at the start point each week and walking at your own pace without judgement is very freeing. Add to that a coffee or lunch stop with good conversation, and you’ve got the making of something that people very much feel a part of. And here we are 15 years on!”
The walkers on Kit Hill were treated to an air display by two buzzards, as well as stunning views across the valley and Dartmoor. They also had a well-earned lunch at the nearby Louis Tea Rooms.
The project officer, Valerie Darwall, made a carrot cake topped with edible walking poles for the occasion. She said: “I’ve been involved with the walking groups for a number of years now, and I’ve seen the difference that these weekly walks make to so many people.
“We have such a beautiful landscape to explore, but not everyone has the confidence, desire or ability to head out on their own.
“There’s a real sense of community within our groups, and I am very grateful to our dedicated walk leaders and back markers who make these walks possible, in all weathers, every single week.”