Castle Drogo, near Drewsteignton, is celebrating 50 years since first being opened to public under the care of the National Trust .
The castle opened to the public for the first time on Friday, March 28 1975 and to mark the occasion, a host of 1970s themed events and exhibitions will be taking place throughout 2025, starting today (March 28).
Staff and volunteers will be dressed up in 1970s outfits and are encouraging visitors to do the same.
A special cake has been baked which recreates the cake that was cut at the original opening celebration.
Rebecca Glover, senior programming and partnerships officer, said: "We’ve got lots of activities planned to celebrate this special anniversary year. We’re particularly looking forward to 1970s fun, games and discos over the summer and a 1970s Christmas later in the year. Hopefully everyone who visits this year will enjoy celebrating this very special place."
The first visitor through the door at Castle Drogo in 1975 was Bernhard Hadwin, who proudly remembered getting ticket number 00001.
He said: “That first ticket was precious, a part of history and I would always keep it.”
Back in 1975, a spring flower festival was also held to mark the grand opening.
Now, in 2025, visitors can enjoy flower-inspired activities all over the gardens at Castle Drogo as part of the Easter trail running from April 4 to 22.
Castle Drogo was built between 1911 and 1930 as an ancestral home for Julius Drewe, a millionaire store owner, and his family. He employed Sir Edwin Lutyens, one of the most important and influential architects of the 20th century, to design the castle. It was a very ambitious project, and is the last castle to be built in England.
Details of events will be on the website throughout the year.
Castle Drogo is open daily until 3 November.