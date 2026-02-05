Detectives investigating the audacious theft of two cashpoints on the outside of Plympton Co-op think the thieves stayed nearby.
It is thought that four people were involved in the ram-raid and would have stayed at a B&B or similar prior to the night-time burglary.
Police were alerted at about 1.45am on Monday, February 2, following reports of a ram-raid at a Co-op store on Glen Road.
It is believed a John Deere telehandler was used to ram into the wall at the store allowing for two cashpoint machines to be removed from the building, and a large sum of cash was stolen.
Following enquiries, it was found that the telehandler had been stolen earlier in the night from a nearby farm.
Detective Constable Andrew Trott-Rodgers said: “We believe four people were involved in the break-in, all were dressed in dark clothing and had their hoods up and faces covered.
“They arrived at the Co-op in stolen vehicles, all of which have since been found burnt out in a forest nearby at Sparkwell. The telehandler was left at the scene.
“It is thought they are likely to have stayed in the area prior to the incident so we would like to hear from anyone who runs an AirBnB or a bed and breakfast/guest house who had a booking from four men over the weekend of Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1.”
Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the Smithaleigh area near Plympton around Piggeries Farm. They believe the telehandler was taken from there between 5.30pm on Sunday, February 1, and 1.30am on Monday, February 2.
Witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the early hours of Monday around Downfield Drive and Glen Road areas are also still being sought.
Residents who live in these areas, who have not already spoken to police, are being asked for doorbell or dash camera footage. They can get in touch by calling 101 or by reporting online quoting 50260027042.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
