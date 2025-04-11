Bere Alston Carnival is offering cash prizes for entrants to join this year’s carnival procession.
A spokesperson for the carnival which takes place on Saturday, May 24 said: “For every entrant into the Bere Alston Carnival procession from walkers, to vehicles and floats, each one will receive a cash prize.
“The value of the prizes have not yet been finalised but will be announced and given out on the day at the time of prize-giving prior to the procession departing.”
This year’s theme is Heroes and Heroines, and entrants are asked to be at the Bere Alston Recreational Field on The Down by 1pm. Judging will start at 1.15pm with the prize-giving at 2pm. The procession is scheduled to leave at 2.30pm.