Refuge4Pets has received a £2,000 donation from the Proceeds of Crime Act fund which uses seized cash and assets from criminals to fund community groups and good causes. The funds will be used for training sessions benefiting victims.
The charity provides specialised animal fostering in Devon and Cornwall for domestic abuse survivors and their pets to escape harm and find safety.
Chief executive of Refuge4Pets Mary Wakeham, said: "We provide training and resources to a range of professionals to help them to understand the link between domestic abuse and animal abuse and how to promote the safety of all victim-survivors of domestic abuse – humans and animals. This fantastic donation will help us to train more people to help those in need."
Many individuals and families fleeing domestic abuse are unable to bring their pets with them because most temporary accommodations do not allow animals. This obstacle can prevent people from leaving their abusive partner, and some abusers may use pets to control their victims.
Since 2017, the charity has supported 382 families, arranged foster care for 656 animals, reunited 479 animals with their families, and provided professional training to almost 7,500 people.
To report domestic abuse to Devon & Cornwall Police, please call 101 or report via the website.