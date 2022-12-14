THREE carol sessions have taken place in pubs across the Tamar Valley this festive period raising over £250 for a Callington youth project.
Organised by Paul Carey and Sarah Slocombe, the carol events saw locals come together to sing carols and get into the Christmas spirit, all in aid of a good cause.
Sessions such as these have been running since 2018 but this year the pair wanted to raise funds for charity.
The carol sessions took place at The Carpenters Arms in Metherell, The Boot Inn in Calstock and The Cornish Ancestor in Callington running from December 6 until December 14. During each event, donations were made to the Callington Youth Project Group, a Community Interest Company that was set up in 2021 to tackle the lack of facilities on offer for young people in Callington by offering a free minibus service to Livewire, a youth music project in Saltash.
A total of £251.23 was raised for the CIC through donations and ‘fines’.
Paul Carey, Chair of CYPG said: ‘These pub sessions have always been about having some fun as a community.
‘This year we expanded the number of pubs and used the opportunities to raise money for our new youth charity. Through the goodwill of those attending we raised over £250 in donations and “fines”. Fines were applied for a number of “offences” such as arriving late, singing a flat note, starting too soon etc, all of which were taken in good jest by those attending.’