TUNEFUL youngsters treated people recovering from a stroke to a cheering private carol concert.
The pupils of St Peter’s Junior School in Tavistock gave a private rendition of We Three Kings, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, Silent Night and Away in a Manger to Tavistock Stroke Club.
Teacher Sam Ogalo said: “The children have been fantastic. I’m very proud of their performance. Come to the stoke club is rewarding for them and gives them confidence and experience in mixing with different people.”
Daisie, 11, said: “I really enjoyed singing for the people here.”
Club organiser Chris Farrance said: “The children are just amazing. It’s really good for our members to have something different at our meetings. They really benefit socially and emotionally.”