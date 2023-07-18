‘The final event was the Traders’ Skittles Match in the Stannary Arms with the team from Tavistock Carpets retaining the trophy. The club would like to thank all who had supported the carnival events during the week, the sponsors and the advertisers in the carnival programme without whose help, the week would not have been possible. The members are now looking forward to the procession in a couple of months’ time when it is hoped that the weather will be a lot more settled.’