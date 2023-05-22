Glorious sunshine enhanced the success of this year’s Bere Alston Carnival last Saturday.
The theme of ‘When I grow up, I want to be’ resulted in a variety of colourful wishes and dreams, from being a Viking to Hollywood stars, princesses and a king’s drum horse.
The judges were Harry and Diana Acland from Weir Quay Boatyard, who said they had enjoyed the day and hoped to put in an entry next year. They said deciding on the winners had been difficult.
The presentations to winners were charmingly performed by Carnival Princesses Sophie Symons and Ruby Perkin, a change from the usual Carnival Queen.
Chair of the carnival committee, Adam Smith, said it had been a lovely day and it had been good to see everyone and those watching along the route. There had been a good atmosphere. The tractor entry had been particularly good. This year they had been grouped with the cars under Outstanding Vehicle, but next year it was hoped to create a separate tractor group. There had been fewer walkers this year and Adam said they would like to encourage more walkers next year.
The procession took the usual anti-clockwise route around the village, with those waiting to see it enjoying the fine weather. At the head of the procession was the Bere Alston fire engine, with music being provided by the Sydenham Damerel Blowers.
At the end of the procession a cheque for £750 was presented by the carnival committee to the Friends of Bere Alston School. The carnival committee has donated approximately £3,800 to predominantly local groups and organisations this year.
This year’s winners were: Best in Show: Tracey’s Childminding; Horses/horseback: Berey Bandits by Pengarth yard; Artistic floats: Tracey’s Childminding; Comedy floats: Bere Ferrers WI as Hollywood stars; Carnival Princesses’ choice: Tracey’s Childminding; Outstanding Vehicle: Peter Johnson with his Sprite car, with runner-up Howard Wager with his Nuffield tractor; Walking One or Two: Julie Rammens as a veterinary nurse, with runner-up Jessica Barrowman; Group Walking: Bere Alston Rainbows and Brownies, with Bere Alston Primary Academy second and Spirit Combat Club third; Something Different: JR Fitness Camp with the Apple Group second and Victoria Social Club third.