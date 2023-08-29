Oscar went to North Wales with his brother Sebastian, ten, sister Matilda, three, and husband Mark go on holiday to North Wales, which they do He said: “I was really looking forward to going up Snowdon and I enjoyed and got a lot satisfaction from doing it and for helping people. I was really pleased at how much money I raised. I did it to help the people who mum’s company works with. Many don’t have families to keep them company or to cook for them. So the staff give them presents every year and I want to help by asking people if they can donate items to make Christmas more fun for them and so they see somebody and feel loved. I really like riding my bike, and going on Dartmoor with my family. So I asked if I could walk up Snowdon and help clients at the same time.”