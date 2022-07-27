Carers concern over locked Tavistock Changing Places Toilet
A YOUNG man with a muscle-wasting condition found himself unable to access a toilet and washing block in Tavistock designed for people with complex issues, which helps to give them confidence and freedom to travel away from home.
The experience was upsetting for the young man, who was taken there by carers during a day out in Peter Tavy. The ‘Changing Places’ facility — comprising toilet, accessible shower with hoist, bench and adjustable basin — is part of a national network used by people with similar needs who rely on the provision to enable them to attend events and have days out. It was opened by Devon County Council on Whitchurch Road in 2018.
The council has apologised for the issue.
Justin Jones, secretary for the Tavistock Muscular Dystrophy Group, which organised the day out as a fun summer get-together for their guests and their personal carers, said that the man was distressed by the situation, which marred his long-anticipated day out.
Because the group’s guests travel from their homes across the south west and have specific needs, trips have to be planned in advance, and this includes ensuring services such as adapted accessible facilities for changing are close by.
He said that one of their guests had been held up in traffic, having travelled for a couple of hours for the day out, and required urgent use of the Changing Places facilities in Tavistock.
The Changing Places website showed that the Tavistock ‘Changing Place’(pictured right) was open 24 hours, 7 days a week - and available for use of those with disabilities and a Radar Key – so carers drove the man into Tavistock to use the facilities, which provide a shower, hoists and full adult changing beds.
Justin said: ‘Unfortunately, we found that the Changing Room was double locked and couldn’t be accessed by our guest and his carers. On telephoning the various numbers provided by the site, we eventually discovered that it was locked from the inside and the caretaker was not available.
‘Tavistock Muscular Dystrophy Group and their guests value the Changing Places network as a very important service which improves people’s lives if they want to get out and about, but have mobility and other complex needs - giving them a little more independence.
‘We were disappointed that this facility was not accessible on this occasion. A great deal of publicity was given when this facility was built and opened in 2018.
‘It is a great facility, but it does need to be available as was planned when it was set up, and as advertised.’
A spokesman for Devon County Council said: ‘We sincerely apologise to the members of the Tavistock Muscular Dystrophy Group who should have been able to access the changing places facility over the weekend, but couldn’t and we are investigating the reasons why this happened.
‘We have put a new system in place as of today which will include regular spot checks to try and ensure that this doesn’t happen again.’
Justin said: ‘We welcome the council’s apology and are relieved to know that the matter is being investigated. We hope that, with a new system in place, those who need it will have access to the ‘Changing Place’ whenever required.’
The following councillors helped the group with the issue - Devon County Councillor for Tavistock Debo Sellis and Tavistock Town Councillor Ursula Mann. Justin said: ‘The group would like to thank the councillors for their swift actions in resolving this matter.’
