She said that for people like herself, the lack of staff on the ground in the community was really upsetting. It meant that they had to spread themselves too thin and ‘extras’ like social visits had to be cut back. ‘We are a care company and when we say care, we really care, we are really caring individuals and we start feeling a bit lost in our jobs because we can’t give as much as we used to, because we haven’t got the carers out there to be able to do the work. We are really really thin on the ground, carers in the community.’