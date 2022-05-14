Care company rated just the tops by families

Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley has received a prestigious award from a national reviews website, having been named one of the top 20 home care companies in the South West.

They have made it onto the impressive list out of 879 home care companies and this is the third time they have won the company has won this prestigious award.

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, considered to be the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’.

The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones, and they all rated the care they received very highly. Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley made it to the exclusive list thanks to its impressively high review score of 10.

One heart-warming review from a family member of a client, appearing on homecare.co.uk, read as follows: ‘Home Instead staff listened to my father and assessed his needs and then listened to me and helped put a care plan in place.

‘The small team of carers arrived on time every day, carried out the tasks required as well as any extras that they had time for such as hoovering or putting the washing in the machine. They were friendly and caring towards Dad and myself which I appreciated as we were going through a difficult time.’

Sandie Oldfield, head of client experience at Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley, said: ‘I would like to thank our care professionals and the office staff, for their dedication and commitment on a daily basis, in providing exceptional care to our clients.

‘Winning a Top 20 Certificate, three years in a row, is truly an amazing achievement and I could not be prouder of our Home Instead team in Tavistock and Tamar Valley. Having the compassion, empathy and love that we put into our work recognised and appreciated by our clients and their families, is so heart-warming and the best feeling ever. Congratulations team.’

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: ‘Our reviews are by those who receive home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.