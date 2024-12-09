A vehicle is on its side after a car crash in Lamerton, near Tavistock.
The crash occurred outside Venn House Residential Home, on the main road through Lamerton.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Emergency services were called at 3.25pm today to Lamerton, following a report of a vehicle on its side.
One person is believed to be involved but the extent of the injuries is not yet known. The incident is ongoing.”
Power is out in Lamerton. National Grid said it was unlikely to be restored until tomorrow lunchtime.