As part of Operation Gallop, Devon and Cornwall Police have been out in the community to educate drivers on how to help save wildlife on Dartmoor.
Last week, officers worked with partner agencies including Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, British Horse Society and the Dartmoor rangers to carry out high-visibility patrols and raise awareness about the importance of passing animals slowly and safely.
In 2024, 144 animals – including ponies, cattle and sheep – were sadly killed on roads in Dartmoor.
Sgt Owen Messenger of the Roads Policing team commented: “Collisions between vehicles and animals across the moor is something that, unfortunately, happens frequently.
“Dartmoor is home to many animals who roam the area freely, so it’s important that motorists take extra care, drive to the conditions and abide by speed limits.
Operation Gallop is a national initiative that sees police forces across the UK working with partners to tackle all aspects of equine crime and welfare, including equine road safety and the importance of passing horses safely.
Anyone involved in a collision with an animal on Dartmoor, is asked to report it to police and to livestock protection officer Karla McKechnie who can check to see if the animal requires treatment.
Rural affairs officer PC Lucy Wyatt added: “We’d like to remind dog owners to please keep dogs on leads around horses that are living or being exercised on Dartmoor; take notice of signage, respect any wildlife or livestock around you and keep your dog under close control at all times.”
“Horses are unpredictable and can spook easily. So, if you come across a horse on the road, aim to give them at least two metres of space and pass at no more than 10mph.
“We’d also recommend taking instruction from the rider who knows their horse and may have a clearer view of any hazards ahead.”