The charity was created to work with the pony keepers on Dartmoor to protect and preserve the traditional type of native Dartmoor Pony, officially a threatened species. It also manages 450 hectares of land at Bellever, near Postbridge, where it provides the public with hugely popular and free guided walks to learn about the moor’s history, archaeology, flora and fauna – and the way of life on Dartmoor over the centuries.