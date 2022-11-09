Can you help pony heritage as volunteer?
The Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust is looking for volunteers to help support its work securing the future of the native Dartmoor ponies and is hosting a Volunteers Open Morning on November 19.
The charity was created to work with the pony keepers on Dartmoor to protect and preserve the traditional type of native Dartmoor Pony, officially a threatened species. It also manages 450 hectares of land at Bellever, near Postbridge, where it provides the public with hugely popular and free guided walks to learn about the moor’s history, archaeology, flora and fauna – and the way of life on Dartmoor over the centuries.
But the DPHT relies on an enormous amount of support from volunteers to enable it to carry out its work.
There are a number of roles to be filled including pony handling, pony checkers at the charity’s headquarters at Parke, Bovey Tracey and Bellever, gardeners, poo picking, paddock maintenance, event organising, meeting and greeting visitors and fundraising.
Chairman Malcolm Snelgrove said: ‘It’s a very relaxed atmosphere with volunteers sharing a common love of the outdoors, Dartmoor, and helping to ensure ponies survive and thrive for future generations to enjoy.
‘People can give as much or as little time as they like. We do hope people will come along to our open morning to learn more about the charities work protecting the Dartmoor pony and how they can get involved.’
The Volunteer Open Morning will take place from 10.30am to noon with refreshments provided at the charity’s Parke, Bovey Tracy headquarters.
