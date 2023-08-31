A FREE murder mystery is on its way to Calstock Hall and you’re invited.
The interactive musical whodunnit Who killed Jean-Marie Leclair? is presented by Apollos Cabinet with Baroque music by Jean-Marie Leclair, Jean-Frery Rebel, Henry Purcell, George Frideric Handel and others.
The free event is taking place this Sunday (September 10) at the village hall (PL18 9QA) at 7.30pm.
The baroque ensemble from London are coming down to Cornwall to perform not only one but two shows in the Tamar Valley with another performance being shown earlier in the day at Callington Town Hall (PL17 7BD) at 3pm.
There has been a murder…
The victim: Jean-Marie Leclair, 67, composer
The crime scene: The vestibule of his house in the district of Le Marais, Paris
Cause of death: Three stab wounds
Jean-Marie Leclair, an 18th century violinist and composer was stabbed to death in 1764. The prime suspects were the gardener, his ex-wife, a rival violinist, and even a secret hitman - and his murder was never solved.
258 years ago, this murder left Inspector Antoine Sartine puzzled – can you help solve the case? During the show, you will be asked to take all the evidence into account and decide, which suspect you think killed Jean-Marie Leclair. Your vote will determine the outcome and which bespoke ending you will get to see.
For more information or to book visit the Calstock Hall Facebook page and follow the link to the Eventbrite site.