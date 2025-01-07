Calstock Community Primary School has been revealed as the best performing primary school in Cornwall.
The latest performance figures released at the end of last year show that 92 per cent of the children who were assessed in Year 6 achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
The SATs tests are the final national tests in primary schools before children move to secondary school.
Executive headteacher Ben Towe said: “We were really delighted with our Year 6 children’s achievements in SATs last year and it was recognition of the hard work and endeavour that they, and our staff, put into their learning.
“We’re a school that truly values the richness of a broad curriculum and we seek to make learning a fun and motivating experience. We’re so proud that last year’s successes were achieved without stress, but with joy and enthusiasm.
“Though Calstock Primary School is currently graded ‘requires improvement’ by Ofsted, the SATs results are just part of a developing picture of growth and improvement and an indicator that our school is a place where children thrive, both academically and emotionally.”
The school, which has the motto ‘educating the whole child: heart, mind and body’, is situated in the Tamar Valley and is part of the Calstock and Stoke Climsland Schools Federation. At the school’s last Ofsted inspection in July 2023 it had 65 students on its school roll.
The latest national performance figures show 61 per cent of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
The average in Cornwall was slightly behind the national average with 60 per cent of children reaching the expected standard in the Key Stage Two tests which all Year 6 students sit in May.