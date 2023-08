Calstock, on the tidal Cornish banks of the Tamar, lies some 18 miles from the open seas of the English Channel but despite that, the sport of rowing has always been a tradition for the folk of the parish.Because of the limited ‘tidal window’ and restricted width of the river at Calstock, much of Saturday’s traditional race programme is confined to heats, with many of competitors camping overnight in order to take part in Sunday’s finals.