DISCOVER the industrial past of the Tamar Valley by joining in on one of next month’s heritage walks.
Two heritage walks are taking place on Saturday June 10 at 11am and 2pm as part of the Calstock Heritage Weekend.
The first walk will start at 11am from Calstock Quay. Jane Kiely will guide walkers round Calstock river path showing the newly created wetlands and bridge. The walk will then follow up the bridleway to Okel Tor to see the old mining area with remains of the industrial past and finish at the village. The walk will be approximately 90 minutes.
The second walk will start at 2pm from Calstock Quay. Gary Lewis, Senior Heritage Officer from Tamara Landscape Partnership will be leading the walk. Gary will discuss the reinstatement of the Calstock ferry on a trial basis until 2025 and how it will join up with the Tamara Coast to Coast Way.
The route will follow along Lower Kelly past Calstock Boatyard and Lower Kelly Kiln where Gary will talk about the incline and Turner painting. Then on to Danescombe House and its history as a hotel and Danescombe Valley cottage. Walkers will then return to the Quay via the same route.
Both walks are limited to 15 walkers per group and places are getting booked up quickly.
For more information about the heritage weekend and the activities that will be running throughout the weekend, visit the Calstock Heritage Weekend Facebook page.