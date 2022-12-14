Buckland Monachorum parish councillors are calling for a plan for 41 houses on farmland on the edge of Yelverton at Binkham Hill to be amended.
The council would like to see solar panels included in the development and a contribution provided towards a much-needed cycle track between Yelverton and Dousland.
The planning application in question was recently resubmitted by developers Greenvolt Development Ltd and Winston George Tucker for 41 new homes (21 open market, 10 affordable and 10 intermediate) to include access, parking and new open space. The site is at Binkham Hill, facing north east, in between Dousland Road and the disused railway line.
Residents of Binkham Hill were given three weeks to comment on the application by Dartmoor National Park Authority with last Friday being the final day for comments and objections to be submitted.
Meanwhile, local parish councillors, whilst supporting the development in principle, wish to see amendments to plans as they currently stand.
Ric Cheadle, Buckland Monachorum ward borough councillor, said: ‘The original planning application at this site was withdrawn as it was over the size limit; the size the developer had chosen was larger than that allocated so they had to take the plans away and shrink them appropriately.
‘We’re not against development in principle but we have concerns and comments. Plans as they stand have a lack of sustainability and there needs to be a contribution to the cycling track.
‘There is currently no provision for solar panels, and we’re asking Dartmoor National Park to reconsider that. We believe there should be for all new houses proposed to be built. It wouldn’t be clever not to include them.
‘We would also like Dartmoor National Park to require that a cycle track must link up with national route 27 as people wishing to cycle wouldn’t have a track to use.
‘The national park have for some time been moving in the direction of providing a cycle track between Yelverton and Dousland but I’d guess they haven’t had funding and building a large housing estate allows them to put this requirment on the developer to introduce the appropriate infrastructure under Section 106 obligations.
‘Our comments have been submitted to Dartmoor National Park and I will be attending the next planning committee meeting to discuss this further.’
Land and development manager at Greenvolt Development James Dickinson said: ‘We acknowledge the parish council’s comments and these will be discussed with the authority during the application process.’
To view the planning application, visit the national park’s website using the following web link: shorturl.at/eklBT