The mobile library will be visiting Saltash Road Recreation Field in Callington next Saturday (July 15) for games, crafts and storytimes with Callington Library.
The event will take place from 10am to 12pm, suited to children aged four to 11, in line with the theme of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ which is centered on games and sports, and will also offer the opportunity to sign up for the reading challenge and take part in more free, fun events.
Further details about the scheme can be found at: https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/