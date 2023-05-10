A ROYAL Navy Chief Petty Officer from Callington has been awarded an MBE in the King’s First New Year’s Honours List.
Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer (Logistics) Miriam Charlton who currently works at HMS Drake in Devonport, Plymouth has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for her work in improving the lived experience of Service Personnel who work in the Naval Base.
Working as the Parent Support Information Manager in the Personnel Support Group (Devonport), Miriam has made a sustained and tangible improvement in the lived experience of Service Personnel with parental responsibilities.
In the course of her work, she has played a central role in developing and implementing the Defence’s parental policies and support structures, dealing with many sensitive and complex cases included fertility treatment, adoptions and infant bereavement. Miriam has made a significant and lasting impact on the personal lives of a great many service people and has transformed the support given during pregnancy which has improved retention.
Overall 27 sailors, Royal Marines and reservists from across the Royal Navy have been singled out in the list.
On hearing of her inclusion, Miriam said, ‘I feel extremely honoured and humbled to receive an MBE from His Majesty the King.
‘The nomination and the award have come as a complete surprise to me, and I am immensely proud that my efforts within the Personnel Support Group have been given recognition, and all whilst doing a job that I love.
‘I have worked with many very professional and fantastic colleagues over the years within the Personnel Support Group, and I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge them for their support and in sharing the aim to bring welcomed improvements to the lived experiences of Service Personnel with parental responsibilities.’
Miriam was presented her award at Windsor Castle by HRH The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, watched on by her fiancé Ian, mother Freda Savage, her daughter Amber and son Cameron. Miriam continued, ‘The day was incredible, you are made to feel very special indeed.
‘It truly was an honour to have my medal presented by my Commander-in-Chief and to share it with my closest family meant the world to me, a day I will never forget in a hurry.’