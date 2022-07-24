Callington man's national sheepdog trials success

He will be in action in that role for the first time at an England, Scotland and Wales contest from September 9 to 11 in York. Farmer Frank also now qualifies for the World Trial 2023 which is being held in Northern Ireland next year. Frank had his first sheepdog at the age of 11 and began keeping sheep at the age of 13, but his current success did not come easily with the covid pandemic disrupting sheepdog trials and forcing him to take a year out.