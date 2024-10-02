Callington Honey Fair enjoyed a record attendance this year, with over 7,000 people turning out for the event, now held on a Saturday.
The fair on Saturday, September 28 in the centre of Callington featured all things honey-related, including cakes made with local honey.
Costumes too, created a buzz at the event organised as a family-friendly day by Callington Lions Club.
The sun shone all day and there were a record 136 traders, who reported that the day was successful for them, and that they would be back next year.
With Annie the Magic Unicorn attending and local schools, bands, theatre groups and even a ukulele band entertaining the crowds, there was lots to see and do.
But the stars of the day, bringing grins, giggles and delight to the crowds, had to be Lenny the Lion and Bizzy the Bee, along with their miniature versions who showered children and adults alike with free gifts and gadgets.
In addition to giveaways for the children there were many free and affordable treats, trails and competitions to take part in including a ‘follow the bee trail’ to win a free children’s ride, a decorate the bee competition and a competition for the best dressed shop window, which local businesses got involved in. There were also art competitions and a community raffle.
Fittingly, there was a specially made cake in the shape of a hive to sample, crafted by renowned London chef, Brett Camborne Paynter, product developer at Callington business The Cornwall Bakery, home of Gingsters pasties. The cake contained locally-sourced honey from Kings Orchard Honey at Harrowbarrow in the Tamar Valley.
Callington Honey Fair has its roots in the thirteenth century and was resurrected in 1979 after a gap of some years, with the Callington Lions Club taking it on in 1980. The club has staged it every year apart from two years during covid, when the event went online to bring joy during difficult times.
Funds raised from the honey fair and other events staged by the Lions throughout the year, are put directly back into the local area to benefit the community and all its residents.