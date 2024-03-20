Callngton Fire Fighters have thanked all those car owners who joinedin a chaerity car wash at the weekend.
A spokesman said: “We would like to thank every single one of you that visited Callington Community Fire Station to have your car washed and kindly donated to The Fire Fighters Charity. We hope you're happy with your vehicles wash.With all the support of our great community we can reveal that the total amount raised was £778...and still some more kind donations coming in so will total over £800 .”