Tavi Pride organisers are calling for local businesses to display Pride flags and stickers in support of and in the run up to this year’s event on Saturday, July 1.
For those who would like to fly a flag or display stickers, get yours by emailing the team at [email protected]
Over 120 businesses did so in support of last year’s event, with organisers asking those still in possession of theirs to use them again this year. The team has sent an email out to these businesses detailing proceedings for this year and asks them to get in touch via email if they did not receive one.