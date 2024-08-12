THERE is still time to enter special awards to recognise and pay tribute to the best customer service in Tavistock.
Nominations for the Tavistock Customer Service Excellence Awards 2024 are set to close on Saturday, August 31.
The awards celebrate the individuals who make Tavistock a great place, and there are seven different categories to be nominated in: Hospitality, Retail, Services, Wellbeing, Outstanding Individual, New Business and Lifetime Contribution.
Rhiannon Spurgeon, the hub manager at Tavistock Enterprise Hub, came up with the idea for the awards back in 2019 - when she wanted the staff in the Superdrug store to get recognition for their efforts from the company’s head office.
Celebrating customer service in this way, Rhiannon is now collaborating with Janna Sanders of Tavistock BID, and hopes that the 2024 awards will focus attention on the businesses of the town to make people think about where they shop, why, and the customer service experience on offer.
James Werb, the marketing and commercial director of Business Information Point, the ‘New Business’ Award sponsor, said: “Having been supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses in the area for over 30 years we’re delighted to be sponsoring the awards, recognising the effort and dedication of our local businesses and the positive impact they have on our community.”
Lianne Carr, regional sales director for Tindle Newspapers Devon, publishers of award sponsor the Tavistock Times Gazette, added: “As the local newspaper, that has been in Tavistock for many decades, sponsoring the Lifetime Contribution Awards seemed very fitting.”
“I am proud to be involved in such a wonderful event that showcases the brilliant people we have in our town.”
Rhiannon and Janna would like to thank the following businesses for sponsoring the awards: ABC Service, Business Information Point, Identity Studio, Tavistock BID, Tavistock & District Chamber of Commerce, Tavistock Enterprise Hub, Tavistock Times Gazette, Tavy Links, and The Bedford Hotel.
Finally, Janna Sanders, the manager of Tavistock BID, said: ‘We are delighted that the Customer Service Excellence Awards are back for 2024.”
“Everything that we do is about supporting businesses in the town centre and these awards encourage people to think about what is on offer and to ask themselves why they enjoy coming into town.”
“Most importantly, it’s a reason to celebrate the very thing they cannot get from online giants: face-to-face contact and great customer service!”
The awards are proving popular. There has already been over 500 nominations submitted.
The nomination form is printed in the Tavistock Times Gazette each week and completed forms can be dropped into the paper’s office at 42 Brook Street, Tavistock.