From children’s music workshops to a folk trail with live performances and their first-ever Cajun Music Day, Okehampton’s Wren Music are running events for all ages this summer.
Children’s creative singing and music workshops will be taking place every Thursday in August from 10am to 3pm at Wren Music’s Ebenezer Hall in North Street. The sessions, run by professional music leaders, are suitable for ages eight to 16. Participants can bring their own instruments or choose from Wren Music’s extensive store, with all abilities welcome.
Wren Music are hosting a walk around the Okehampton Folk Trail on Wednesday, August 13; a unique one and a half mile town trail illustrated by traditional regional folk songs linking local stories to eight locations along the route.
Musicians from Wren Music will be joined by local heritage guide Paul Rendell who will be providing the historical information on the walk which starts on West Ockment Bridge on West Street at 2.30pm. The afternoon will be rounded off with a cream tea at Ebenezer Hall at 4pm.
The trail was launched by Wren Music in September 2023, with help from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. More information on the trail can be found at www.wrenmusic.co.uk/okehampton-folk-trail.
The music takes on an international flavour over the August Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday, August 23) at the Charter Hall with a Cajun Music Day with Deux Familles, a band of Louisiana and British folk musicians.
A Cajun Music workshop from 11am to 1pm, invites you to bring your own instrument and learn to jam along with Cajun tunes. The Deux Familles brings classic Louisiana sound with an infectious warmth and joy at 3pm to 4.30pm, and you can dance the night away to their Cajun rhythms from 8.30pm to 11pm.
All tickets can be booked at www.wrenmusic.co.uk/whats-on or by calling Wren on 01837 53754.
