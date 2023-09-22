Upon receiving news of his double nomination, Stuart Borthwick expressed his gratitude and shared his perspective on the recognition: "I am deeply honoured and humbled to be considered for these prestigious awards. At Dartmoor Financial LLP, we have always striven to put our clients' best interests at heart and do our best to promote well-being and the positive growth of our industry. These nominations reflect the collective dedication and hard work of our entire team and I hope to help many more people with their borrowing needs before I myself am due to retire in 30 or so years!”