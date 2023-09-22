A key member of Tavistock-based firm Dartmoor Financial LLP, Stuart Borthwick, has been shortlisted for two prestigious accolades at this year's Later Life Lending Awards provided by AIR, a leading distribution channel and platform for later life lending professionals.
This recognition is a testament to Stuart's outstanding contributions in the realm of later life lending and the mortgage industry.
The Later Life Lending Awards, designed to celebrate and recognise the very best advisers, lenders and stakeholders from across the Later life Lending industry, will host its illustrious ceremony at the Voco Hotel in Oxford, on the 30th of November, 2023.
This inclusive event covers the full range of later life mortgage propositions and reflects the new industry-adopted definition of later life lending the term now given to those that need mortgages after the age of 50.
His first nomination is for the coveted "Later Life Adviser of the Year" award. Over the last 10 years, Stuart has been a trusted source of specialist advice for individuals seeking all sorts of mortgages designed for those aged 50 and over. Whether that be longer term repayment mortgages, Interest only, Retirement Interest Only or Lifetime Mortgages/ Equity Release options, he always ensures that the client’s needs come first and that they remain at the heart of all he does throughout their journey and beyond.
His second nomination, the "Market Champion Award," highlights Stuart's pivotal role in advancing and shaping the later life lending sector. This recognizes his tireless efforts in promoting transparency, holding high ethical standards through the Equity Release Council, and sharing best practices within the industry.
Stuart's leadership at Dartmoor Financial LLP has contributed significantly to the firm's reputation as a trailblazer in later life lending, setting high benchmarks for others to follow and challenging the “status quo” to continue to enhance the sector in a more friendly fashion.
Upon receiving news of his double nomination, Stuart Borthwick expressed his gratitude and shared his perspective on the recognition: "I am deeply honoured and humbled to be considered for these prestigious awards. At Dartmoor Financial LLP, we have always striven to put our clients' best interests at heart and do our best to promote well-being and the positive growth of our industry. These nominations reflect the collective dedication and hard work of our entire team and I hope to help many more people with their borrowing needs before I myself am due to retire in 30 or so years!”
The Later Life Lending Awards ceremony on November 30th promises to be an exciting event, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and innovators from across the country. As Stuart Borthwick stands on the cusp of potentially clinching these prestigious awards, his story serves as an inspiring testament to the power of dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence in the financial services sector.
All eyes will be on the Voco Hotel in Oxford as the industry eagerly awaits the crowning of this year's later life lending winners.
If you’d like to speak to Stuart or if you need help with your mortgage or equity release plan, please contact him directly by emailing [email protected]