Graham said the town council has agreed to support his petition’s requests and to set up a sub-committee to co-ordinate the town’s approach to both the buses and the protest against DCC’s plan to ‘impose’ on-street parking charges in the town centre. Graham said the town council was planning a public meeting to help resolve the bus issues. He will present the petition to the borough council in December and seek support in presenting a united two-council front to present a case to DCC for improving bus services.