The friends of the Green Burial Meadow are looking for some physically active people who have an interest in keeping one of Tavistock’s ‘green corridors’ healthy. Tasks during the summer include making a vital contribution to its management by sowing wildflower seeds and helping with the annual scything and raking. The grass is allowed to grow until long and then scythed rather than mowed, helping to reduce disturbance to habitats and encouraging butterflies and bees for wild plant pollination.