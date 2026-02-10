The success of a popular apple festival has borne fruit with proceeds presented to local good causes.
The annual Bere Ferrers Apple Fest attracted its biggest-ever attendance to celebrate a huge harvest from the Bere Peninsula by inviting locals to press their apples for juice, enjoy live folk music and morris dancing and bring their own apples for identification.
Festival proceeds will be handed by organisers Tavy and Tamar Apple Group (TTAG) to Bere Alston in Bloom, the local soft play group, Bere Ferrers Church Hall and the TTAG orchard in Bere Ferrers.
TTAG president Brian Lamb said: “From the small surplus generated from the October apple festival with its largest attendance ever, and the fantastic wassail celebrations, the apple group has awarded grants totalling £800.”
